Nov 27 (Reuters) - Vukile Property Fund Ltd:

* ‍DIVIDEND FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 HAS INCREASED BY 7.4% TO 72.6535 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍NET PROFIT AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION AMOUNTED TO R578.5 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)