Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF 4.70% NOTES DUE 2048

* VULCAN MATERIALS CO - ‍PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING TO ELIGIBLE PURCHASERS OF $350 MILLION OF 4.70% NOTES DUE 2048​

* VULCAN MATERIALS CO - PRICED OFFERING AT A PRICE OF 99.887% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF​