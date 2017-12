BRIEF-Vulcan Materials Reaches Agreement With U.S. DoJ on Acquisition Of Aggregates USA

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* VULCAN MATERIALS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, CLEARS PATH FOR ACQUISITION OF AGGREGATES USA

* VULCAN MATERIALS - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH DOJ, VULCAN WILL DIVEST AGGREGATES USA‘S TENNESSEE ASSETS AND AN AGGREGATES QUARRY IN ABINGDON, VA

* VULCAN MATERIALS CO - VULCAN WILL RETAIN ALL OF AGGREGATES USA ASSETS IN GEORGIA, FLORIDA AND SOUTH CAROLINA

* VULCAN MATERIALS - IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, DOJ TERMINATED WAITING PERIOD APPLICABLE TO DEAL UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT

* VULCAN MATERIALS - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BLUE WATER INDUSTRIES; BLUE WATER WILL BUY REQUIRED DIVESTITURES IN TENNESSEE, ABINGDON FOR $290 MILLION

* VULCAN MATERIALS - CO‘S TRANSACTION WITH BLUE WATER, AND ACQUISITION OF AGGREGATES USA, ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON DECEMBER 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: