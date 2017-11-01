BRIEF-Vulcan Materials reports Q3 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co

* Vulcan announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly ‍total revenues increased $87 million, or 9 percent, to $1.09 billion​

* Vulcan Materials Co - ‍“business remains on track with our longer-term goals and expectations”​

* Vulcan Materials Co - ‍company expects to close aggregates usa acquisition during q4 of this year​