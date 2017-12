Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co:

* VV VALUE VALS AG REPORTS 8.2 PERCENT STAKE IN DEAN FOODS CO AS OF NOVEMBER 20 - SEC FILING‍​

* VV VALUE VALS AG SAYS PURCHASED DEAN FOODS CO'S SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE "UNDERVALUED" Source text: [bit.ly/2Anc3zp] Further company coverage: