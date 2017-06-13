FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing
June 13, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - VVC Exploration Corp:

* VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing

* VVC Exploration Corp says anticipates raising up to C$5 million in equity and debenture financings by end of July

* VVC exploration corp says also intends to raise up to us$3 million in a non-brokered, convertible debenture, private placement, of debenture units of co

* VVC Exploration Corp - intends to raise up to C$1 million in a non-brokered, equity, private placement of units of company at a price of C$0.05 per unit

* VVC Exploration Corp says proceeds from financing will be used for drilling on company's samalayuca copper project in Mexico, current accounts payable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

