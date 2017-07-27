FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-VW has had 12 bln eur dieselgate cash outflows in 2017 -CFO
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-VW has had 12 bln eur dieselgate cash outflows in 2017 -CFO

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - VW

* Expects stronger Audi car sales in H2, citing orders -sales chief

* Has had 15 billion euros dieselgate cash outflows to date, 12 billion of which in 2017 -CFO

* Expects further dieselgate cash outflows in H2 but at significantly lower level -CFO

* CFO declines comment on speculation about asset sales

* Says trucks IPO no priority at the moment, focus is on boosting synergies among truck brands -CFO

* Brand shows early signs of restructuring paying off but still long way to go -CFO

* CFO says confident to stay below 20 billion euros on 2017 dieselgate cash outflows

* CFO declines comment on Porsche Cayenne illicit software findings Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.