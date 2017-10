Oct 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* VW’s Skoda Auto says deliveries in first nine months of 2017 rose 3.6 percent to 871,100 cars

* says revenue rose 22.0 percent to 12.3 billion euros

* says opearting profit rose 28.3 percent to 1.2 billion euros