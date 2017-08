July 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* VW's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto says deliveries in June up 6.5 percent y/y to 105,200, best result ever for that month

* Skoda Auto says H1 deliveries rose 2.8 percent to record 585,000 cars

* cites strong sales in Europe, Russia

* says has delivered 27,100 units of new SUV Kodiaq since February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)