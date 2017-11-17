FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VW's Skoda to produce all-electric vehicles in Mlada Boleslav from 2020
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2017 / 5:35 PM / in a day

BRIEF-VW's Skoda to produce all-electric vehicles in Mlada Boleslav from 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* VW’s Czech unit Skoda Auto says to produce all-electric vehicles at Mlada Boleslav facility from 2020

* Skoda says will produce electrical components for plug-in hybrid models from 2019

* Skoda says plans to launch five battery-electric models by 2025

* “Skoda’s future will be electric,” says CEO Bernhard Maier. “By 2025, we plan to offer five purely electrically powered models in various segments. We are pleased that the first all-electric SKODA will be built in the Czech Republic. This decision underlines the Group’s confidence in the SKODA workforce. This is an important step for the future of the SKODA brand and the Czech Republic as an automotive location.”

* Skoda says first electrified series model will be launched in 2019: the SKODA SUPERB with plug-in hybrid drive, which will roll off the Kvasiny plant production line Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.