Aug 11 (Reuters) - VZ HOLDING AG:

* H1 REVENUES RISE TO CHF 127.8 MILLION (+12.3 PERCENT) ‍​

* H1 NET PROFIT REACHED CHF 44.2 MILLION (+9.3 PERCENT)‍​

* SEES TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND FOR THE BUSINESS YEAR 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)