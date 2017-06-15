BRIEF-W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet

June 15 (Reuters) - W. P. Carey Inc:

* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍has approved a plan to exit all non-traded retail fundraising activities​

* W. P. Carey Inc - does not expect this decision to impact its 2017 guidance range

* Says ‍2017 AFFO guidance range affirmed​

* W. P. Carey - will cease all non-traded retail fundraising activities carried out by its broker-dealer subsidiary, Carey Financial LLC, effective June 30

* W. P. Carey Inc - existing managed programs will continue to be managed by company through to end of their natural lifecycles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: