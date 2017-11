BRIEF-W. P. Carey reports Q3 adj FFO $1.37/shr

Nov 3 (Reuters) - W. P. Carey Inc

* w. p. Carey Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.37

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.25 to $5.35

* Q3 revenue $199.1 million

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍2017 AFFO guidance range raised and narrowed to $5.25 to $5.35 per diluted share​

* W. P. Carey Inc - qtrly FFO attributable to W. P. Carey (as defined by NAREIT) per diluted share $1.13‍​

* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: