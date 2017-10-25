FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-W. R. Grace reports third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:26 AM / in a day

BRIEF-W. R. Grace reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co

* Grace reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $429.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $409.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.36 to $3.41

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 6 to 7 percent

* w. r. Grace & Co - ‍hurricane events had an “unfavorable” impact on sales and operating income in quarter of about $7 million and $4 million, respectively​

* Says 2017 ‍outlook includes $6 million of lost operating income associated with hurricane events​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.