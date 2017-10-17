FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-W W Grainger posts Q3 earnings of $2.79 per share
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-W W Grainger posts Q3 earnings of $2.79 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc

* W W Grainger reports results for the 2017 third quarter

* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $2.79

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍adjusted EPS of $2.90​

* Says ‍narrows 2017 guidance and maintains EPS midpoint​

* Now expects 2017 sales growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent​

* Says ‍now expects 2017 earnings per share of $10.40 to $10.90​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $10.37, revenue view $10.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

