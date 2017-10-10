FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-W W Grainger says entered into five-year syndicated revolving credit facility agreement - SEC filing ​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-W W Grainger says entered into five-year syndicated revolving credit facility agreement - SEC filing ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc

* W W grainger - ‍on October 6, 2017, co, as borrower, entered into a five-year syndicated revolving credit facility agreement- SEC filing ​

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍pursuant to credit facility,co, units may obtain loans on revolving basis amount not exceeding U.S. dollar equivalent of $750 million​

* W W Grainger Inc - credit facility replaces the co’s former $900 million unsecured revolving credit facility, dated as of August 22, 2013 - SEC filing‍​

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍credit facility is unsecured and repayable at maturity on October 6, 2022 ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2g9jRPx) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.