BRIEF-W W Grainger sees FY 2017 EPS of $10.40 to $10.90

Nov 10 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc:

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $10.60 to $11.80

* Says for full year 2017 sales guidance of 1.5 to 2.5 percent growth and earnings per share guidance of $10.40 to $10.90​

* Says ‍for full year 2018, co is forecasting sales growth of 3 percent to 7 percent and earnings per share of $10.60 to $11.80​

* Says ‍reiterated longer term operating margin target of 12 to 13 percent in 2019, excluding items​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $11.04, revenue view $10.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S