BRIEF-Wabash National Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp:

* Wabash National Corporation announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 sales fell 8 percent to $425 million

* Wabash National Corp - ‍2017 full-year shipment guidance updated to 53,500 to 55,500 trailers​

* Wabash National Corp - ‍full-year earnings per diluted share guidance adjusted to $1.33 to $1.37 per diluted share​

* Wabash National Corp - ‍currently project full-year 2018 earnings expectation of $1.55 to $1.75 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: