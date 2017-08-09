FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wabash National Corporation to acquire Supreme Industries
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 1:05 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Wabash National Corporation to acquire Supreme Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp-

* Wabash National Corporation announces agreement to acquire Supreme Industries Inc

* Wabash National Corp - deal will be accretive in first full calendar year after close

* Says purchase price is expected to be funded by a combination of notes and cash.

* Wabash National Corp - expects to deliver at least $20 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by 2021

* Wabash National would acquire all of outstanding shares of supreme in a cash tender offer for $21 per share

* Deal for an equity value of $364 million and an enterprise value of $342 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

