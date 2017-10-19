FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-WABCO Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - WABCO Holdings Inc

* WABCO reports Q3 2017 results; continues to strongly outperform global commercial vehicle market; raises guidance for 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 sales $827.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $752.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WABCO Holdings Inc - ‍raises reported diluted EPS guidance for full-year 2017 to now range from $5.95 to $6.10​

* WABCO Holdings Inc - Q3 2017 diluted EPS $1.30​

* WABCO Holdings Inc - ‍raises sales guidance for full-year 2017 to now range from $3,250 million to $3,300 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.34, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
