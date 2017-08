July 6 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: WACKER NEUSON SE: KRAMER AND JOHN DEERE AGREE TO FORM A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT

* LONG-TERM SALES COLLABORATION FOR AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT

* TO STRENGTHEN THIS LONG-TERM STRATEGIC COLLABORATION, JOHN DEERE PLANS TO BECOME A SHAREHOLDER IN KRAMER-WERKE GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)