Sept 13(Reuters) - Wacom Co Ltd

* Says it will spin off its engineering solution business through a company split and transfer the business to a new company to be established

* Says the company will transfer all the shares of the new company to Nitto Kogyo Corp

* Effective Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MThQre ; goo.gl/ixSjsv

