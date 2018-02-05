FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 8:16 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Wadakohsan says new share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wadakohsan Corp

* Says it will issue new shares via public offering, with the issue price of 992 yen per share (1.09 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 930.62 yen per share (1.02 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7 and payment date on Feb. 13

* Says it will issue new shares via private placement, with the paid-in price of 930.62 yen per share (up to 153.6 million yen in total)

* Subscription date on Feb. 22 and payment date on Feb. 23

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nxSaKJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

