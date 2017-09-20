BRIEF-Wajax announces notice of redemption for all of its 6.125 pct senior notes due Oct 23, 2020

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp

* Wajax announces notice of redemption for all of its 6.125% senior notes due October 23, 2020

* Wajax Corp - ‍Announced that it has successfully entered into amendments to its senior secured credit facilities​

* Wajax Corp - Notes redemption will be financed with proceeds of drawings under amended and restated credit facilities

* Wajax Corp - Pursuant to ‍amendments aggregate commitments of lenders have been increased from $250.0 million to $300.0 million​

* Wajax Corp - Pursuant to amendments maturity date has been extended to 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: