BRIEF-Wajax announces notice of redemption for all of its 6.125 pct senior notes due Oct 23, 2020

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp
* Wajax announces notice of redemption for all of its 6.125% senior notes due October 23, 2020
* Wajax Corp - Announced that it has successfully entered into amendments to its senior secured credit facilities
* Wajax Corp - Notes redemption will be financed with proceeds of drawings under amended and restated credit facilities
* Wajax Corp - Pursuant to amendments aggregate commitments of lenders have been increased from $250.0 million to $300.0 million
* Wajax Corp - Pursuant to amendments maturity date has been extended to 2021