FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wajax reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.39
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wajax reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp

* Wajax reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$325.3 million versus C$336.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wajax corp - ‍Q2 2017 backlog was $159.7 million, materially unchanged from Q1 2017 backlog of $160.0 million​

* Wajax - “‍expect most major resource and industrial markets will remain under ongoing spending constraints and margin pressures through remainder of 2017​”

* Wajax Corp - ‍continues to anticipate adjusted net earnings for 2017 will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings​

* Wajax Corp - anticipates volume related costs, investments in strategic initiatives will be incurred in 2017, which will partially offset cost savings

* Wajax - “‍remain focused on generating revenue sufficient to offset 4 large mining shovel deliveries made in 2016, which are not expected to be repeated in 2017​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.