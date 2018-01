Jan 9 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc:

* WAL-MART STORES, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN OF ITS OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

* WALMART - COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $4 BILLION AND UP TO GBP 650 MILLION AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF CERTAIN DEBT SECURITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: