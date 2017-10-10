BRIEF-Wal-Mart reiterates fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc:

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says reiterates fiscal year 2018 GAAP EPS guidance of $4.18 to $4.28, or adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says for fiscal year 2019, expects EPS to increase about 5 percent compared with fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says announcing new $20 billion share repurchase program to replace its existing authorization

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects to utilize new share buyback authorization over an approximate two-year period

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says fiscal 2019 consolidated net sales are expected to grow at or above 3 percent

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says anticipates sales growth at Walmart U.S. e-Commerce to be about 40 percent for fiscal 2019

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects capital expenditures to be approximately $11 billion for fiscal years 2018 and 2019

* Wal-Mart says expects global unit growth of about 280, including new, expanded, relocated units, for each of fiscal years 2018 and 2019

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects to add 1,000 online grocery locations in Walmart U.S. In fiscal 2019

* Wal-Mart says Walmart International expects to open about 255 new stores with focus in markets like Mexico and China for 2018 and 2019