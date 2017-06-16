FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos for $310 mln
June 16, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos for $310 mln

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc

* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online

* Wal Mart - deal for $310 million in cash

* Wal Mart - following closing, andy dunn, founder and CEO of bonobos will report to Marc Lore, president and CEO of Wal Mart U.S. Ecommerce

* Wal Mart - digitally-native vertical brands will be offered on jet.com & possibly other walmart brands over time, & include bonobos and recently-acquired Modcloth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

