Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wal-mart Stores Inc:

* Wal-Mart stores says would let customers return items bought on its ecommerce website via its app

* Wal-Mart says is planning to roll out the new returns process to include items bought in its stores by early next year

* Wal-Mart says is working on a similar returns policy for items bought from third-party sellers