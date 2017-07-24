BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance comments on 340B program

July 24 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Walgreens boots alliance comments on 340B program

* Walgreens- In first nine months of 2017, prescriptions related to 340B program was less than 1 percent of retail pharmacy USA division prescription volume

* Retail Pharmacy USA division has around 1,200 340B contracts

* Walgreens- If 340B proposed changes had been in place for 9 months ended may, proforma impact on adjusted gross profit for retail pharmacy USA would have been less than 0.5 percent