BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance enters into agreement with Rite Aid to buy 2,186 Rite Aid Stores

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Expects new transaction to be modestly accretive to adjusted diluted net earnings per share in first full year after initial closing of new transaction

* Expects to realize synergies from new transaction in excess of $400 million

* Synergies are expected to be fully realized within three to four years of initial closing of new transaction

* Upon initial closing of new transaction, co will begin acquiring stores and related assets on a phased basis over period of about 6 months