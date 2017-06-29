FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"
June 29, 2017 / 2:01 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots

* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance

* In April, the first Boots franchise store opened in South Korea

* CEO- given changes in the market during the longer-than-expected FTC review process and ongoing uncertainty about the potential outcome, decided not to continue with original deal

* CEO- not assuming any debt from rite aid

* CEO- "view this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces... In what continues to be a challenging market for pharmacy"

* CEO- "obvious to us that the pressures on health care role and by extension pharmacy will continue"

* CEO- "we continue to experience some very challenging markets... Expect these challenges to continue and these may possibly get more difficult in the months and years to come"

* CEOon possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy buisness- "I don't believe Amazon will be interested in the near future in this market"

* Ceo on possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy market- "this is not the best opportunity for Amazon"

* Ceo on possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy market- they have so many opportunities around the world and in many other categories, which are simpler than health care, which is a very regulated business

* Have designed new deal after taking into account all of the feedback that we received from FTC during the last 22 months Further company coverage:

