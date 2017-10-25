BRIEF-Walgreens Boots reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 sales $30.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.93 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - ‍Introduces guidance of $5.40 to $5.70 for fiscal year 2018 adjusted diluted net earnings per share​

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Qtrly ‍Retail Pharmacy International had Q4 sales of $2.9 billion, a decrease of 3.2 percent from year-ago quarter​

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - ‍Company completes $5.0 billion share repurchase and adds $1.0 billion to program​

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Qtrly Retail Pharmacy USA ‍sales of $22.3 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent over year-ago quarter​

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - Qtrly Retail Pharmacy USA ‍sales in comparable stores increased 3.1 percent compared with same quarter a year ago​

* Walgreens Boots - Qtrly ‍on constant currency basis, comparable store sales decreased 0.2% compared with year-ago quarter for retail pharmacy international ​

* Walgreens Boots-‍Expects to complete integration of acquired stores relating to Rite Aid deal within next 3 yrs, at estimated cost of about $750 million

* Walgreens Boots - ‍In addition, co plans to spend about $500 million of capital on store conversions and related activities regarding rite aid deal​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walgreens Boots Alliance - “‍store optimization program” expected to take place over 18 month period beginning in spring 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: