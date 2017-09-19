FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walgreens expects to realize annual synergies from new Rite Aid deal of over $300 mln
September 19, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Walgreens expects to realize annual synergies from new Rite Aid deal of over $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Restated purchase agreement with Rite Aid replaces one in June, which included 2,186 stores, related assets for $5.18 billion

* Does not expect deal to have a significant impact to adjusted earnings per share in its fiscal year ending 31 August 2018​

* Company expects to realize annual synergies from new Rite Aid transaction of more than $300 million​

* Due to expected timing of store purchases under amended agreement, co does not expect impact to adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year ending 31 Aug. 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

