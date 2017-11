Nov 23 (Reuters) - WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 500,000 STG VERSUS 50,000 STG YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 16.7 PERCENT TO 15.4 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.58 PENCEPER SHARE

* REMAIN CAUTIOUS ABOUT SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK, DUE TO ONGOING POLITICAL AND MARKET UNCERTAINTY​