BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop entered into an Eighth Amendment to Mortgage Warehousing Credit and Security Agreement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - unit entered into an Eighth Amendment to Mortgage Warehousing Credit and Security Agreement - SEC filing

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment amends that certain Mortgage Warehousing Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of September 24, 2014

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment provides an additional $400 million of temporary credit availability from August 15, 2017 through January 30, 2018