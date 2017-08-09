FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop entered into an Eighth Amendment to Mortgage Warehousing Credit and Security Agreement
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop entered into an Eighth Amendment to Mortgage Warehousing Credit and Security Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - unit entered into an Eighth Amendment to Mortgage Warehousing Credit and Security Agreement - SEC filing

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment amends that certain Mortgage Warehousing Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of September 24, 2014

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment provides an additional $400 million of temporary credit availability from August 15, 2017 through January 30, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2hLuPKS) Further company coverage:

