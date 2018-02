BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop Reports Q4 EPS Of $3.06

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc:

* WALKER & DUNLOP REPORTS 169% GROWTH IN Q4 NET INCOME TO $99 MILLION, LEADING TO RECORD ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $55 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.06

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $207.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS VOTED YESTERDAY TO INITIATE A $0.25 PER SHARE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.‍​

* TOTAL TRANSACTION VOLUME FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $27.9 BILLION VERSUS $19.3 BILLION FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR, A 45% INCREASE

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL TRANSACTION VOLUME OF $8.3 BILLION, UP 33% FROM Q4 ‘16​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME BENEFITTED FROM A $58.3 MILLION, OR $1.80 PER DILUTED SHARE, REDUCTION TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM ​

* ON FEB 6, BOARD AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $50.0 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK OVER COMING ONE-YEAR PERIOD

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO CONTINUE OFFERING A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $181.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: