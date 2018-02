Jan 31 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc:

* WALKER & DUNLOP -SEES 1-TIME, NON-CASH BENEFIT OF ABOUT $59 MILLION TO NET INCOME IN Q4 DUE TO REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES AT THE TAX RATE Source text: (bit.ly/2Fyx9Mq) Further company coverage: