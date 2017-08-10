FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wallenstam H1 property management income grows to 391 mln SEK
August 10, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Wallenstam H1 property management income grows to 391 mln SEK

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wallenstam Ab

* Wallenstam ab h1 growth rate in net asset value, excluding dividends and repurchases, on a rolling full-year basis was 21.7 percent

* Wallenstam ab h1 profit before tax amounted to sek 1,818 million

* Wallenstam ab h1 income from property management increased by about 12 percent and amounted to sek 391 million

* Q2 profit after tax amounted to sek 907 million (1,043)

* Q2 profit from property management sek 200 million versus sek 184 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

