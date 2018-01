Jan 19 (Reuters) - WALLSTREET ONLINE AG:

* FY EBITDA INCREASES TO 2.041 MILLION EUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.414 MILLION EUR)

* FY SALES INCREASE + 83.1 PERCENT TO EUR 5.186 MILLION​

* ‍FY PRE-TAX RESULT AT EUR 1.914 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 182 THOUSAND)​

* SEES 2018 SALES OF EUR 6.365 - 7.780 MILLION AND EBT OF EUR 2.374 MILLION - EUR 2.900 MILLION