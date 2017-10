Sept 15 (Reuters) - WALLSTREET ONLINE AG:

* PLANNED TAKEOVER OF FINANCIAL PORTAL BÖRSENNEWS.DE

* IT IS PLANNED TO IMPLEMENT THE ACQUISITION WITHIN THE NEXT SIX MONTHS​

* MERGER WOULD RESULT IN A GROUP OF COMPANIES WITH ANNUAL TURNOVER OF C. EUR 6 MILLION AND PRE-TAX PROFIT OF C EUR 2.5 MILLION

* NO AGREEMENT HAS YET BEEN REACHED ON THE AMOUNT OF THE PURCHASE PRICE

* TAKEOVER BY WAY OF CONTRIBUTION IN KIND