March 8 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY $34 MILLION IN CASH BONUSES

* WALMART - ‍MORE THAN 890,000 WALMART U.S. ASSOCIATES, INCLUDING MORE THAN 136,000 IN CALIFORNIA, RECEIVING SHARE OF MORE THAN $560 MILLION TOTAL CASH BONUSES​