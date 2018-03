March 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART - ‍INTRODUCES NEW MEAL KITS FOR CUSTOMERS, ROLLS THEM OUT TO MORE THAN 2,000 STORES THIS YEAR​

* WALMART - CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15

* WALMART - MEALS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE VIA WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PICKUP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: