Feb 28 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc:

* WALMART ISSUES STATEMENT ON FIREARMS POLICY

* WALMART SAYS GOING FORWARD, RAISING AGE RESTRICTION FOR PURCHASE OF FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION TO 21 YEARS OF AGE

* WALMART SAYS ALSO REMOVING ITEMS FROM WEBSITE RESEMBLING ASSAULT-STYLE RIFLES, INCLUDING NONLETHAL AIRSOFT GUNS AND TOYS