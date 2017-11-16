FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 12:48 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Walmart says hurricane-related impacts benefited Walmart U.S. Q3 comp sales by about 30-50 basis points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Stores Inc:

* Walmart says hurricane-related impacts benefited Walmart U.S. comp sales by approximately 30-50 basis points in quarter - presentation slides

* Estimate that hurricane-related impacts contributed to about one-third of overall decline in gross margin‍​ for Walmart U.S. in quarter

* for walmart u.s., total inventory flat versus last year, comp store inventory down about 3.5%, while in-stock levels remained high in quarter

* Walmart - divestitures of suburbia, yihaodian created headwind to walmart international sales of nearly $560 million in quarter

* Walmart says in fiscal year 2018, expect third party fcpa- and compliance-related expenses to range between $50 and $60 million Source text (bit.ly/2ilMWVP) Further company coverage:

