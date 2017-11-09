BRIEF-Walt Disney Co posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.07

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co

* The Walt Disney Company reports fourth quarter and full year earnings for fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co - qtrly revenue $ 12,779 million versus $13,142 million

* Walt Disney Co - ‍parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 6 pct to $4.7 billion​

* Q4 revenue view $13.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co - media networks revenues for the quarter decreased 3 pct to $5.5 billion‍​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 21 pct to $1.4 billion​

* Walt Disney Co - operating income at cable networks decreased $15 million to $1.2 billion for the quarter‍​

* Walt Disney - ‍as result of hurricane Irma, Walt Disney World Resort was closed for 2 days, co canceled 3 cruise itineraries and shortened 2 others​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: