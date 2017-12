Dec 1 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp:

* WALTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. FILES PREPACKAGED CHAPTER 11 PLAN TO CONTINUE IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

* AT CONCLUSION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PROCESS, CO EXPECTS WILL HAVE REDUCED DEBT BY ABOUT $800 MILLION

* ‍OPERATING ENTITIES, INCLUDING DITECH FINANCIAL,REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, ARE NOT EXPECTED TO FILE FOR CHAPTER 11 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))