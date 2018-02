Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wam Active Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.85 CENTS PER SHARE

* H1‍ REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $4.8 MILLION, UP 68.1%​

* ‍H1 NET PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER INCOME TAX EXPENSE $2.4 MILLION, UP 81.8%​