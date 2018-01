Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wanda Group

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WORTH ABOUT 34 BILLION YUAN ($5.37 billion) WITH TENCENT, SUNING, JD.COM AND SUNAC

* SAYS THE INVESTMENT AMOUNT IS FOR ACQUIRING 14 PERCENT STAKE IN WANDA COMMERCIAL BUYOUT FUND Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nnPFjb Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)