Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES DISPOSAL OF AUSTRALIA PROPERTY PROJECTS AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

* DEAL FOR A$315.0 MILLION

* WANDA AUSTRALIA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT AGREED TO SELL WANDA AUSTRALIA COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES TO AWH INVESTMENT

* DISPOSAL EXPECTED TO GIVE RISE TO GAIN OF ABOUT HK$556 MILLION

* AWH INVESTMENT GROUP TO ALSO PROCURE REPAYMENT OF DEBT OF AU$815.1 MILLION‍

* APPLIED FOR A RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 30 JAN 2018 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: